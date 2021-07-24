DuckDaoDime One Day Trading Volume Reaches $114,134.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $8.81 million and $114,134.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.46 or 0.00025032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00103198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00139840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,885.49 or 1.00287249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.20 or 0.00900303 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,478,011 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,167 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.