Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09, reports. The company had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$933.14 million.

ARE stock opened at C$20.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$13.15 and a 1 year high of C$20.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.83.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

