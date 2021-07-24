ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Robert W. Baird

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.91.

Shares of ICLR opened at $218.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $234.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.40%. ICON Public’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in ICON Public by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ICON Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

