Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRKS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 111.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,494,000 after buying an additional 429,995 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 33.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,284,000 after buying an additional 426,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 99.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,017,000 after buying an additional 341,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $89.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 1.96. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

