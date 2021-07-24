CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $161.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benefiting from rising demand for cyber security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies remain a key growth driver. Moreover, strong presence across verticals such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities, are safeguarding CyberArk from negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Nonetheless, the mix toward software-as-a-service and subscription-based solutions is negatively impacting top-line results. Although the business model would help it generate stable revenues and expand margins in the long run, the company’s revenues and earnings are likely to remain under pressure until the transition completes. Moreover, increased sales & marketing expenses are likely to dampen its margins.”

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.04. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

