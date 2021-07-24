Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 406,275 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,500,541 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,275 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.2% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,004,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,763,135 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $415,694,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,143 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.96.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $289.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.60. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $289.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

