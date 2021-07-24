Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $250.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.86.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $355,124.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,436 shares in the company, valued at $67,312,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,991 shares of company stock worth $14,784,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.75.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

