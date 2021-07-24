Man Group plc Acquires 95,542 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 159.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,542 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in US Foods were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.42. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

