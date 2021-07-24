16,218 Shares in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.16% of Heska as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Heska during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Heska by 138.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Heska during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Heska by 858.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.83.

Shares of HSKA opened at $252.17 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $255.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,144.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

