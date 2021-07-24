42,042 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $63.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

