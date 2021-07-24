Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 99,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,706,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,248,000 after buying an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

BHF stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

