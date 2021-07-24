Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 300,000 Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 2.09% of Motion Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOTN opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

