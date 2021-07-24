Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.18% of Guess’ worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 24.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 2,480.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 59,051 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 391.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of GES opened at $21.96 on Friday. Guess’, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

About Guess'

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

