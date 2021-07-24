Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chemed by 52.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Chemed by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Chemed by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Chemed by 6.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $479.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $482.93. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.