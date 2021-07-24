CIMIC Group Limited (CIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.
CIMIC Group Company Profile
Read More: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for CIMIC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIMIC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.