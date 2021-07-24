Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 106,434 Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,434 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCR. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $291,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SCR opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.89. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $43.80.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

