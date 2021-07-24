Ratecoin (XRA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $67.00

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 39.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $82,736.94 and $67.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

