Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Tops $0.0469 on Top Exchanges (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $5,621.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00040346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00103114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00139624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,726.98 or 0.99710942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.12 or 0.00899097 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.