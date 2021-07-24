Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $150.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.65.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $147.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

