Canada Goose’s (GOOS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.73.

Shares of GOOS opened at $42.66 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $4,707,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $2,823,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $1,820,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Canada Goose by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

