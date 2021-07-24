Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 200,000 Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.70% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FVT opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.70.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

