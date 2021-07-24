Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $32,352,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $12,638,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,393,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,121,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,764,000. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMACA opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

