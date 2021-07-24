Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Shares in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 2.89% of 890 5th Avenue Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth about $475,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENFA opened at $9.88 on Friday. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

