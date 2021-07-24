Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 208,758 ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 208,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $32,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $11,819,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $6,598,000. G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. bought a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $6,552,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $5,536,000.

OTCMKTS:ENNVU opened at $10.09 on Friday. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

