162,501 Shares in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,940,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,742,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,890,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,459,000.

Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

