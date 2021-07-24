Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $268.96 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $272.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total transaction of $1,313,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,428 shares of company stock worth $31,600,095 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

