Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 488.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,074 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $24,490,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 809,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 421,621 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 354,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 341,048 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE POR opened at $48.47 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

