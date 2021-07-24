Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,143 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNHI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.71.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

