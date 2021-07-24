Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 465.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $62.77 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOYA. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.