Holocene Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652,344 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,249.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,135,011 shares of company stock valued at $33,926,460 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.