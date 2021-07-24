Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124,289 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

