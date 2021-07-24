Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 6,324 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ST. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $84,347,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after purchasing an additional 771,844 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.