Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $275.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.05.

HCA opened at $248.46 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $254.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $7,674,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,141 shares of company stock valued at $61,563,465. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

