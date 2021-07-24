Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

NASDAQ QH opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91. Quhuo has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quhuo will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Quhuo during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

