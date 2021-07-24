Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “
NASDAQ QH opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91. Quhuo has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $10.48.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Quhuo during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Quhuo Company Profile
Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.
Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quhuo (QH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.