FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.83.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in FirstEnergy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,539,000 after purchasing an additional 600,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $9,952,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

