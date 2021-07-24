D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Citigroup

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.12.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE:DHI opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,480,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,825,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after buying an additional 456,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.