Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $525.00 to $625.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $488.00.

DPZ opened at $525.45 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,158,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

