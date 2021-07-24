Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $267.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $241.00 to $267.00 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.04.

Equifax stock opened at $253.07 on Friday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $257.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

