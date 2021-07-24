IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

WYNN stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.43. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.96.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

