Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Lifted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several analysts have commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.