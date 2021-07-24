IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,679 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $33,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.90. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $59.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

