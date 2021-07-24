IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 526 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,091,000 after purchasing an additional 169,868 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

