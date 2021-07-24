IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,126 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 45.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the first quarter worth $244,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $43.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.