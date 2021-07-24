IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 151 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,000 after acquiring an additional 87,886 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $114.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.44 and a 12 month high of $114.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

