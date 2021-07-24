IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $187.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.90. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.52.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

