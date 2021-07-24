Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $71.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on THC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.60.

THC stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $73.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,240,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,923,000 after buying an additional 289,820 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

