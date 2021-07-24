Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UNP. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.05.

NYSE UNP opened at $220.15 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $167.57 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

