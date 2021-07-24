Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.97.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01. Twitter has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Twitter by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $1,216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

