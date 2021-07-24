Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

PFD opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $20.88.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

