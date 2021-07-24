Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
PFD opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $20.88.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
