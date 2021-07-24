Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $53.53 on Friday. Cabot has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

